Most politicians aren't celebrating birthdays during the pandemic because it can send the wrong message - but what their supporters do is entirely another story altogether, especially as it is (rarely) sensible. Congress scion Rahul Gandhi turn 51 on June 19 and to celebrate his birthday the National Students' Union of India, the Congress's student wing is organising a free vaccination drive at the NSUI office in New Delhi.

NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan said, "Our leader, Rahul Ji, believes that rather than chasing the virus we should get vaccinated so that virus cannot chase us. Vaccination is the best possible way to keep people safe amidst the pandemic."

The vaccination drive is meant to encourage people from all strata of society to get vaccinated. "There are people who cannot afford to get vaccinated, not only because of financial issues, but because they are not familiar with the process to get registered nor do they have smartphones. This drive will help them," added Neeraj. "Keeping in mind the basic necessity for every Indian, we tried to help as much as we can. Approximately, 500 people will get jabbed tomorrow during this drive," said Lokesh Chugh, National Secretary of the NSUI.

The party had earlier made it clear that Rahul Gandhi does not want to celebrate his birthday and would like to discourage workers from organising any events on the day. But a vaccination drive, whatever the occasion may be, seems like a good idea at this point. Only 3.8 per cent of the total population of the country has been completely vaccinated while 12.6 per cent have received only one shot of the vaccine.