National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh has called for applications for MTech courses. The Institute offers an MTech Degree in eight engineering departments with various specialisations. The last date to apply and pay the fees is June 28, 2021. The Admission for the MTech courses will be through the Centralised Counseling for MTech (CCMT-2021), based on the GATE score of years 2019, 2020 and 2021. It is being organised by Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur.

Further information can be obtained from www.ccmt.nic / www.nitandhra.ac.in. Prospective candidates can also write to admissions@nitandhra.ac.in Highlighting the Vision of NIT Andhra Pradesh, Professor CSP Rao, Director said, “To nurture and produce highly competent engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs committed to catering to futuristic societal challenges through holistic education synergetic with innovations and a vibrant research ecosystem.”

Centralised counselling has provided a system wherein candidates can fill a single online application form as well as upload the necessary documents from their places and apply to all the aforementioned programs in all the participating institutions to which they are eligible. Highlighting the unique aspects of MTech at NIT Andhra Pradesh, Dr Tapas Paramanik, Associate Dean (Admissions & Scholarships) said, “NIT Andhra Pradesh offers MTech programmes with specialisations in the utmost demanding domains of engineering like Data Analytics, Advanced Communication System, Power Electronics and Srives, Geotechnical, Manufacturing, Thermal Engineering etc, with very limited number of seats. In this academic year, two new courses have been introduced: Bioprocess Engineering and Chemical Engineering.”

Further, Dr Tapas Paramanik said, “Specialised faculty members with excellent academic and research background are devoted to cater the need of training the students for becoming competent engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs. Our institute is giving emphasis mainly on skill development and innovative thinking. The Master's students are getting engaged with the mentors, PhD scholars and undergraduate students to implement innovative project work. The training and placement section is dedicatedly engaged in helping students secure jobs in reputed companies.”