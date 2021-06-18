The Delhi University of Delhi Teachers' Association (DUTA) has temporarily suspended their demonstration and protest demanding the renewal of 12 ad hoc teachers' tenure at the Vivekananda College. This move came after acting Vice-Chancellor Dr PC Joshi came out of his office to address the demonstrating teachers. He assured them that he will ensure that these teachers join the college as soon as possible.

While the DUTA took back the current protest, they said that their demand for the removal of the acting principal remains. "The VC has said that he has other means to get the teachers reinstated as well but he wants the joining to be in a peaceful manner. Since this request (to suspend the protest) has come directly from the VC, I think it is only right to take this demonstration back. But our demands also included the resignation of Dr Hina Nandrajog and we will keep at it," said Dr Rajib Ray. The protest was suspended at noon after the VC's assurance.

"These 12 teachers have been teaching in Vivekananda College for the past several years. The longest-serving teacher amongst them was hired on January 9, 2014, most of them joined in 2016-17 and a few in January 2018. In this unforeseen wave of the pandemic, where people are struggling with illness and losing their near and dear ones, this additional insecurity is unfortunate," Dr Abha Dev Habib, Treasurer, DUTA, had told EdexLive in an earlier conversation. "It's time for Acting Principal Hina Nandrajog to go. No DU rule allows her continuation. No institution can gain from such an administrator, " she added.

As per the DUTA data, Vivekananda College has 42 permanent teachers and 69 ad hoc teachers out of which 12 have been removed. Out of 12,000 teachers, around 6,000 have been appointed on an ad hoc basis in Delhi University. Ad hoc teachers get their renewal every 4 months.