Owing to the pandemic, a large number of states in the country have cancelled their Class X and XII board examinations. But will the rest of the states including Assam, Tripura, Karnataka and Kerala follow suit? Looks like we will have to wait until Monday to know that.



The Supreme Court said that it will hear a petition seeking this plea on Monday. The bench consisted of justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari. This was based on petitions by advocates Mamta Sharma and Anubha Shrivastava Sahai. The bench also asked the counsel to serve a plea to these states.



Along with this, the bench had also heard a matter, that sought clarity on evaluating the Class XII students of CBSE and ICSE. The boards had cancelled their examinations on June 1, owing to the high number of COVID cases in the country. Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared for CBSE said that he is in favour of the examination and wanted the decision of cancellation examination to be revisited, as the number of COVID cases are decreasing.

However, the bench noted, "Please understand one thing, there is no rolling back of the decision taken by CBSE which we have already accepted." It also added, "We state that this cannot be taken forward. We have already accepted the in-principle decision taken by the Board and placed it before us." At the same time, the students can appear for improvement or compartment examinations, if they wish.