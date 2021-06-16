Tinder is launching its vaccine advocacy initiative in India to encourage young Gen Z members to get vaccinated as lockdowns begin to ease across the country and as daters look forward to meeting their matches IRL. As a part of the initiative, Tinder will be sharing educational guides and enabling member access to an all-new vaccine centre to display stickers and express their vaccination status and sentiment on their profile.

The initiative will reach millions of Tinder members across India and connect them with valuable, easy to use resources:

https://tinder.knowthevaccine.com/: A custom built for Gen Z digital educational guide delivered in-app, which is a rich and interactive resource that answers questions as simple as What is a vaccine? the essential Can I go out now? to the more serious Can I get COVID after the vaccine? alongside interactive and snackable quizzes that one can swipe on to bust myths such as the vaccine guarantees safety from all COVID variants. No, not 100 per cent. There is still a 10-20 per cent chance one can get COVID. It’s like a rebound!

Vaccine Centre: Coming soon is the in-app center with resources from WHO and also cowin.gov.in so members can easily access government approved vaccine information and book an appointment at their nearest vaccination site.

Profile Stickers: Members can display their vaccination status and advocate for their potential matches to get vaccinated by adding interactive new stickers from the vaccine centre to their profile. Stickers include “Vaccinated,” “Vaxing Soon,” “Immunity Together,” and “Vaccines Save Lives.”

"The pandemic really pushed our members to get creative to make new connections. Vaccinations have become a popular talking point on Tinder and mentions of ‘vaccine’ in member bios went up by 42x in India in May 2021 - an all-time high - compared to when the pandemic first began," said Taru Kapoor, General Manager Tinder and Match Group India. "As India’s vaccination drive gains momentum, we want to extend support and encouragement for our members to be better equipped to find their way back into IRL dating when it becomes a possibility. Our intent is to make dating safer everywhere and for everyone and Tinder vaccine stickers will make it both easy and fun to share your vaxxingvibe and start something epic!"

Apart from its newly launched in-app vaccine advocacy initiatives, Tinder has been working with local partners such as India Vaccine Project on ground, to spread vaccine awareness and helping them recruit youth volunteers from amongst the Tinder community. Also, Tinder’s parent Match Group has made a donation to ACT Grants supporting their multiple COVID relief initiatives.