With the final exams for PUC 2 being cancelled and no students will be failed in the second year, Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, Minister for Higher Education has asked the universities to start their academic year as far as arts and science courses are concerned. He said, "As there are no exams and CET exam marks will be considered only for Engineering and Medical students, we are expecting a lot of rush for admissions in the colleges and universities. As a result, I have conducted a meeting with the universities and asked them to start the admissions for courses."

After meeting the vice-chancellors of the universities, the minister discussed the changes that are required to be made to include the excess students who come for admission. At the same time, the universities have been asked to start planning their academic year and the method of teaching subjects as per the National Education Policy framework. The Minister said, "It is the right time to start implementing the NEP 2020 as all the students will be joining their graduation courses and nobody will be left out."

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department of Karnataka has also decided to bring in a Unified University College Management System, which is a web-portal based software that streamlines the complete university student life cycle from application to graduation. This software, developed by Karnataka's e-office, has been given permission to launch a trial run by June 25. Now, it is mandatory for all the universities to maintain all communication with the government through this Unified University College Management System after July 15.