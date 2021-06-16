Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, a comprehensive business management solution, is enabling small and medium businesses (SMBs) in Coimbatore to improve their operational and business efficiency. This cloud platform ensures business continuity by connecting sales, service, finance, and operations teams to help SMBs transform faster and deliver better results.

Customised for India, the solution comes with inbuilt features that address local regulatory and market requirements for ease of business, comprising over 500+ pre-configured use cases and business scenarios for Goods and Services Tax (GST), Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), and Tax Collected at Source (TCS), a company release said on Wednesday.

The Dynamics 365 Business Central addresses some of the key concerns faced by SMBs, including an unconnected set of on-premises ERP systems, manually updating and scaling current ERP tools, and lack of data protection, the release said.

Built on Microsoft Azure, the solution aims to address these with new modular applications, expanded analytics, and software improvements. It brings the rich functionality and full flexibility of Microsoft Dynamics Navision, the company's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) app, to deploy in the cloud or on-premises. It can be accessed from any mobile device to conduct business on the go.

"SMBs are the backbone of the Indian economy and are driving the country's digital transformation wave with rapid cloud adoption," said Country Head (SMB), Microsoft India, Harish Vellat in the release.

"With Dynamics 365 Business Central, we aim to empower and strengthen the SMB ecosystem in the country. It offers customers affordable and easily manageable tools that simplify and expedite everyday business processes. We believe it will help small and medium-sized organisations move to the cloud confidently and be future-proof," Vellat said.