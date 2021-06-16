Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has established a new Department of Design by launching two post-graduate courses — Masters in Design (Industrial Design) and Masters in Innovation Management (MIM). These courses will commence from the academic year 2021-22. The new department will also be instrumental in creating a Documentation and Archival Repository of Design Innovation Practices. This will act as a resource centre, housing comprehensive information and knowledge in the fields of industrial design and innovation management.

Prof Apurbba Kumar Sharma, Dean of Academic Affairs at the institute, said, “Innovation and design must be understood not only as key drivers in terms of organisational or industrial operations and outcomes but also as vital components to life as a whole — as a way of life and thought. Personal, professional and societal progress would halt in the absence of innovation and modern design. Inclusiveness, sustainability, critical thinking, foresight, environmental and social concerns, willingness to solve problems, and adaptability, among others, form the core of innovation and design applications.”

According to the institute, the MDes in Industrial Design will seek to develop professionals capable of designing products that are functional, aesthetic, usable and sustainable. Students in this course will be exposed to the fundamentals of design and prototyping, design thinking, product-human interface, materials and manufacturing, design methods, visual design, form studies, computer-aided design and design for sustainability. The programme will be largely industry-oriented and will place significant emphasis on innovation.

The MIM programme, on the other hand, focuses on innovation management and the application of knowledge and practices that encourage business expansion, success and growth. Students pursuing the programme will be studying Products Innovation, Services Innovation, Market and Marketing Innovation, Organisational Innovation, Process Innovation and Management and Leadership Innovation. Career opportunities for graduates in this programme include those in innovation research, brand management, research and development, and entrepreneurship, says the institute.