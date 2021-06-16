Self-styled godman Siva Shankar Baba, who is also the founder of Sushil Hari International Residential School in Chennai was arrested by the CBCID Tamil Nadu on Wednesday from Delhi. Baba, who was booked under the POCSO act, was accused of sexually harassing the alumni of the school when they were students and minors.



Following the allegations, the Mamallapuram all-women police station had registered a case against him on Saturday and on the next day the case was transferred to the CBCID. Prior to that, he did not turn up for a hearing on this matter by the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights. A representative of his had informed that he was undergoing treatment in Dehradun after he suffered a heart attack.



Reports suggest that while the CBCID had gone to the hospital in Dehradun, they found out that Baba had already fled the place. Following this, they had sent out lookout notices to all the airports to prevent him from escaping the country.

"The administrator of Sushil Hari School, Janani (representative of Siva Shankar Baba) had appeared before the commission and informed us that he is in Dehradun for more than a week for a religious trip and that he got a sudden heart attack on the night of June 8 and has undergone a surgery at a hospital in Dehradun. Related medical records, bills and photos were submitted to the commission," Dr Saranya Jaikumar, a member of the TNCPCR previously told EdexLive. She added that the commission will reschedule the meeting with Siva Sankar Baba within the next three months.