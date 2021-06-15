The Supreme Court has listed and will most likely hear a petition seeking the postponement of the Foreign Medical Graduates' examination, scheduled to be held on June 18. The petition is moved by advocate Sumanth Nookala.



The petition asks to postpone the exam considering the current state of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions that exists in many states. "The petitioner is desirous of taking the FMG exam this year. However, the petitioner herein submits that the present procedure in place in terms of preventing further spread of COVID-19 clusters and facilitating access to exam centres," reads the petition. It also asks to invoke the Right to Life, Freedom of Movement and Equal Access to Opportunity.

The petitioner, who resides in Rajasthan was allotted an examination centre in Noida, around 245 kilometres from his house. The petition also states that considering the current pandemic situation, many FMG grads were also involved in COVID duties. Recently, the supreme court, while hearing another petition, had asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to postpone the IN-CET examination from June to July. This is also mentioned in the petition.



Recently, the Association of MD Physicians too had urged the Delhi High Court to postpone the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) screening test scheduled for June 18 due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.