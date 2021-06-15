Former Director of IIT Ropar Sarit K Das has been appointed as an ‘Institute Professor’ at IIT Madras, a role in which he will focus on institute-level development efforts in R&D. SK Das was also recently awarded the ‘IIT Madras Lifetime Achievement Research Award’ for his contributions to Research.

Formerly the Dean (Academic Research) at IIT Madras before his tenure at IIT Ropar, Das has wide-ranging experience of academic leadership and was also a member of several policy-making bodies of the Government of India as well as the Punjab Government.

Das is keen to utilise his associations with a large number of reputed Universities and world-renowned researchers to expand the global outreach of IIT Madras. He is also willing to mentor young faculty members of IIT Madras and offer them help for research career planning. One of the key areas he would be working on will be the IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP). A pioneering initiative in the country that has established itself as a major driving force for the Institute’s industry connections, Das will take an active role in creating a roadmap for IITMRP to take it to the next level of visible industrial, social and National impact.

As a leading academician with a wide range of inter-disciplinary research experience from thermal engineering to biology and from nanotechnology to cancer research, SK Das will also focus on forging large alliances of interdisciplinary research groups such as those on the emerging areas such as Biomicrofluidics for health care, Battery Technology and Quantum Computing.

His current research interests include heat transfer in nanofluids, microfluidics, biological heat transfer, nanoparticle-mediated drug delivery in cancer cells, heat exchangers, boiling in microchannels, fuel cells, jet instabilities and computational fluid dynamics.