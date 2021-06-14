Love was blind in Shakespeare's times. Now, it checks your portfolio too. And if you are an IIT, IIM grad, there's a brand new portal your parents can enrol you on — IIMIITMatrimony.com. This portal will not only help you find your better half but also ensure they are the creme-del-a-creme from top-notch institutes of the country and the world — "graduated from premier institutes like the IIMs, IITs and other top universities and colleges from India and abroad".

Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO of Matrimony.com, who has created this portal, said that during the pandemic, graduates from these top institutes have wanted to get married more than ever — no engineer-bachelor jokes please — and that pushed the company to come up with this niche portal. "Since 2000, thousands of Indian women and men who graduated from premier institutes have been successfully matched on BharatMatrimony. We have a deep understanding of their needs and preferences. During the last six months of the pandemic, we noticed a 50 per cent increase in registrations from alumni of top institutes. That’s when we decided to launch an exclusive matrimony service for them," he added. But it's not just about the education, the site will still let you filter by the regular filters we Indians use before shortlisting better halves for ourselves or for our sons and daughter. "Apart from educational background, the profiles capture their interests, language, location, community and more," said Janakiraman.

But what is different in this portal that the previous portals from Matrimony.com did not provide? "Being an exclusive matchmaking service for this audience, we offer the largest base of premier institute alumni profiles. So, for someone looking specifically for a life partner who is a professional and a graduate of premier institutes, his/her search becomes much easier. Besides, being a niche service, it attracts only the relevant users who are seriously looking for a life partner and thus the quality of profiles is ensured," said Janakiraman.

Even though in its nascent stage, the portal has received good response from the metro and big cities across the country, claimed Janakiraman. "The service has elicited good response in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai," he said.