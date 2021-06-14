All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has partnered with Bengaluru-based platform CareerLabs to ensure optimised placement opportunities for engineering students. With CareerLabs’ Profile Builder Lite, around 2 lakh engineering students across the country will be able to build their profiles online. This initiative is part of the National Educational Alliance for Technology or NEAT 2.0.

Not only will the engineering students be able to build their profiles online, they will also be able to develop employable skills and aptitude for placement on a single platform remotely. Initially, the portal will be launched as a pilot at only some of the AICTE-approved government-run colleges across the country.

Moreover, this facility will be available for free to the students belonging to the economically weaker sections of society. The allocation of these free seats will be based on the information provided by the educational institutes on the NEAT portal. "Our partnership with AICTE will allow lakhs of students to avail quality education, even in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. We aim to bring industry insights to young professionals, leveraging advanced technology on our platform. Focused on upskilling, our courses will further emphasise the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and drive students towards their dream careers," said Santosh P N, Co-founder of CareerLabs.

The engineering students will now be able to get profiled through CareerLabs Career Discovery Wizard, which is an AI-based recommendation engine that helps the student map their capabilities better through psychometric, behavioural, cognitive, technical and career interest surveys. The career recommendation engine suggests the best career track for the student and allows them to build an interesting CV through CareerLabs Auto CV Builder.