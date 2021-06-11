Of the total number of colleges in the country, only around 21.4 per cent are managed by the government. This is a 0.8 per cent dip from last year's data. This data was revealed in the All India Survey on Higher Education 2019-20, which was recently released by the Ministry of Education. A total of 1,019 universities, 39,955 colleges and 9,599 stand-alone institutions participated in the survey.



While the country has 31,390 private colleges, the number of government colleges are only 8,565. This means, in one academic year, 1,701 private colleges were opened in the country, as opposed to 75 government colleges. Of the private colleges, 65.2 per cent are not aided by the government. "Majority of the colleges (78.6%) in the country, are privately managed; 65.2% are private unaided & 13.4% are private aided; and the remaining 21.4% are government colleges. There are wide variations among states in a number of private colleges," the document reads.





Now, let us have a look at the enrolment numbers in these colleges. In 2019-20, 2,71,53,739 students enrolled in these colleges altogether. However, only 66.3 per cent of them went to private colleges. The case was not too different last year too.

Geographically, where are these colleges located though? That is another aspect that we looked at. Most of the private colleges are in Uttar Pradesh (6,061). This accounts for 19 per cent of the private colleges in the country. UP is followed by Maharashtra with 3,959 private colleges and Karnataka with 3,264 private colleges.



Now coming to government colleges, UP again tops the list with 827 of them. It is followed by Karnataka (707) and Rajasthan (668). While the number of colleges is quite low in Union Territories, Lakshadweep has no colleges yet.