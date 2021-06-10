Students from all over the country have been planning to study in universities, colleges and educational institutions in the United States, however, they were struggling to book visa interview appointments and biometrics appointment because the offices have been either completely shut or working with limited staff only for a few emergency cases.

Eliminating most of their worries, the US Mission to India on Thursday, June 10 conducted a Facebook Live session for student visa applicants to answer all such queries. The session was hosted by the Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs, Don Heflin, who clearly stated that student visa applications will be opened from Monday, June 14, 2021.

READ ALSO: Are you all set to study in the USA? Here's all you need to know about visa, vaccinations and more

He also added that the students who had pending appointments from June will be considered along with fresh applications. However, appointments scheduled in May, will have to get fresh ones as soon as the slots open up. "These bulk slots will be opened at the same time across all five US visa issuing offices in India at New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Students can book appointments to their nearest centre and avoid travel to other cities," Heflin said.

However, parents who wish to travel with their children will not be granted visas right now due to the pandemic situation and to restrict further transmission. Further, he added that the US encourages students to travel within the country during their study. "If you also have time before you courses begin, you can travel from one state to another. There are no restrictions in place currently after most of the US population has been vaccinated," Heflin added.