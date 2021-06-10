Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Israel has called applications for a new two-year Master's programme in Environmental Physics and Solar Energy.

The programme is designed for students to gain a deep and diverse understanding and capability in fields related to the environment and natural resources, while also developing their mental flexibility, enabling them to employ methods, terms,and concepts from different areas of research and move between such areas.

During this programme, emphasis will be given on training students in classical physics areas that are relevant to environmental studies (nonlinear dynamics, continuum mechanics, fluid flowand heat and material transfer, light–matter interaction, semiconductorphysics), applied mathematics (asymptotic methods, statistical methods,numerical methods) and other physical sciences-related fields (surfacechemistry, optoelectronic properties of materials, optics).

Students who have completed BSc Degree in Natural Sciences or in Engineering Sciences in disciplines related to physics, mathematics, and chemistry, Chemical, electrical, mechanical and materials engineering are eligible to pursue this programme.

After the successful completion of this two-year programme, students will be able to get MSc in in Environmental Physics and Solar Energy.