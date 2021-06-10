Continuing their protest against the Vivekananda College's decision to terminate 12 ad-hoc teachers, the Delhi University Teachers' Association asked the university to directly get involved and renew the tenure of these ad-hoc teachers. The University Representatives on the Governing Body had decided to renew the services of these ad-hoc teachers but Acting Principal Dr Hina Nandrajog has not acted upon it yet.

It's been more than 15 days but Dr Nandrajog has not yet implemented the decision taken by the governing body. "This subversion of the highest decision-making statutory body of college should not be tolerated," said Dr Rajib Ray, the President of DUTA. "We unequivocally demand that Dr Hina Nandrajog be immediately removed from office by the governing body. She has continued to hold the office beyond five years and runs the college like her fiefdom in a highly autocratic manner. Semester after semester, ad-hoc teachers are made to face the brunt of this behaviour in the college. She has eroded the college's academic environment and believes that governance consists of continually harassing teaching and non-teaching employees. Her audacity, even when the university has not given her an extension, is beyond comprehension," DUTA added in a letter to the Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr PC Joshi.

The teachers said that the crisis at Vivekananda College can only be resolved through more direct and firm intervention on the part of the University. DUTA also held a two-day protest programme — June 7 and 8 — against the gross injustice meted out to these 12 teachers who have been teaching in the college for the past several years. We demand that concrete steps be taken immediately by the university to ensure resolution of the matter as it has lingered on for too long," said the teachers.