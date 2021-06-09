Vayokshema, the helpline for senior citizens, under the Social Justice department in Thrissur received a call on Tuesday asking for help as the caller's oxygen concentrator become dysfunctional, putting the life of Thottappilly Antony, a 94-year-old bedridden person at risk. Jisa Issac, who is a teacher by profession and a volunteer at the call centre, attended the rescue call.

Without wasting time, volunteers Jisa and Sanjay passed on the information to the oxygen war room and Aloor panchayat authorities. Antony along with her wife Gracy, 86, were staying in their house at Aloor and they had appointed a home nurse for help, who didn't know what to do when the oxygen concentrator went dysfunctional suddenly. Antony, who suffers from heart disease and respiratory issues needed oxygen support continuously.

"The power supply was interrupted in the night and hence throughout, the oxygen concentrator worked on the inverter. By noon, the inverter also shut following which, oxygen supply stopped," shared the home nurse. Antony's wife Grace also suffers from age-related ailments. Due to the lockdown, there were no people that could chelp them in the neighbourhood.

Ward member Prabhakaran reached the spot without any delays and indicated the matter to KSEB officials in the region. KSEB staff came to Antony's house and made the necessary arrangements to restore the power supply. Antony thanked the Vayokshema volunteers and panchayat authorities who responded to his rescue call and saving his life.