The Tamil Nadu government has now asked the schools in the state to conduct tests for allotting groups to students, who have completed Class X. The schools are also asked to start conducting online classes for XI graders in the state from the third week of June, various media outlets have reported.

"Whichever stream receives more applications, schools should conduct a test based on questions taken from relevant subjects," says a circular by the school education department. The tests will be out of 50 marks and will follow the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format. The state had recently cancelled its Class XII and Class X exams, owing to the pandemic. It also says that the number of Class XI students in government-aided schools may be increased by 15 per cent, suggest reports.

The teachers in the state have welcomes the decision by the government and the issue of guidelines. "We welcome the move to begin preparation to admit students to Class XI for which teachers have been asked to report to duty during the third week of June. The announcement that students should be given the groups of their choice, for which an increase of 15% capacity may be given, is a move that is being welcomed by parents. This will increase the number of students in government and government-aided schools," says PK Ilamaran, the Cheif of the Tamil Nadu Teachers' Association.

At the same time, he raised concerns over the government not laying down appropriate guidelines for assessing the X graders. "We also ask that the certificates be given immediately for students who opt to pursue polytechnic diploma and that admission process be started at the earliest," he added.