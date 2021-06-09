The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has decided to organise a free vaccination drive for students across all its institutions. They have decided to vaccinate at least 25,000 students during the drive to ensure the safety of the students. The institute also stated that the school administration will bear the cost of vaccination. MAHE has already started vaccinating students who are present on campus and are residing in the hostels. But the drive is also open to non-hostellers residing in and around Manipal.

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) campus was declared a containment zone in March, 2021 by the Udupi administration after 59 people tested COVID-19 positive. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) administration had decided to conduct all theory classes online and defer the laboratory, practical and contact classes. Pending end-semester examinations of the first semester BTech students were rescheduled and finally cancelled yesterday.

Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) said, “It is with immense pleasure that we announce the free vaccination programme for all our students at MAHE. Students are the backbone of MAHE and it is our responsibility to immunise them to safeguard their health and wellness. Our endeavour is to help speedy vaccination of our students and do our bit to the national effort of vaccination for all. This drive will be seamless and it is to ensure that students get their jabs as per the guidelines of the Ministry."