Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister announced the exam dates for Karnataka Common Entrance Test. The exams will be conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 this year across the state in more than 500 centres.



While the Biology and Mathematics exams are scheduled to happen on August 28, Physics and Chemistry exams will be held on August 29. At the same time, the Kannada exams for Gadinadu (Children of parents whose mother tongue is Kannada and who are at present residing in the border disputed Kannada speaking areas of five years) and Horanadu students (Students whose parent's mother tongue is Kannada, Tulu and either parent's was domiciled in the state of Karnataka) will be held on August 30.

As per the discussion between Suresh Kumar S, Primary and Secondary Education Minister and Narayan, this year only CET marks will be considered for allocating seats in professional courses including engineering, Ayurveda, naturopathy and so on.



Meanwhile, the grading process for PUC-2 students will be completed by the end of this month. Both PUC 1 and SSLC marks will be considered to give an aggregate percentage and grading will be allocated as per their marks. The registration process for the CET will begin on June 15.