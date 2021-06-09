The Indian Indian School of Business (ISB) and University of Sydney Business School (USSB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and entered a five-year partnership to foster new and futuristic paradigms in management education. Brett Galt-Smith, Counsellor (Education and Research), Australian High Commission, appreciated the Central Government's National Education Policy as it is going to impact international education and the students who aspire to study abroad. He said, "India has observed, contemplated and implemented the best practices from around the world. India’s NEP will go a long way in internationalisation of education and it will bring in more value to the educational set-up. There is a need to capitalise on the soft power of education and further build on its untapped potential."



The idea behind signing an MoU is to mainly promote research collaborations, academic exchange and student mobility. Therefore, Professor Rajendra Srivastava, Dean of the Indian School of Business said, “The need of the hour is to forge new academic partnerships that will enhance ISB’s global insights and presence through exchange of ideas and people. This partnership with University of Sydney Business School is mainly to encourage multidisciplinary research that will contribute to management thought leadership and in designing new trajectories in management education globally.



He added, "The partnership between the two schools will help in exploring academic research, doctoral research, coursework education, corporate engagement and in contributing to policy development in and for a post-COVID world. Education has to be global but that doesn't necessarily mean implementing or addressing the problems only in the western countries. A significant part of people live in Asia and Australia too. Hence, the research projects must be done in a way that it must address the issues related to health, education or any sector in Asia and Australia too."

Meanwhile, Professor Greg Whitwell described this partnership as an Ambitious India Strategy. He said, "In the face of what seems an increasingly divided world since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must seize opportunities to deepen our partnerships with international institutions. Joint initiatives are being planned to include a dual master’s degree, which would be delivered both at the University of Sydney and the Indian School of Business, executive education programmes, as well doctoral student mobility and co-supervision. Both schools see international immersion as a core requirement for developing future-ready graduates."