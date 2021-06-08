Global online higher education provider upGrad on Tuesday said it will onboard 1,000 employees in the next three months in India from more than 100 campuses, including Metros and tier 2 and 3 cities, as the pandemic hits the job market in the country.

The opportunities are available across departments like learning experience, delivery, marketing and programme, along with sales which will remain predominant. The edtech leader said that it will also hire people from its own learners' talent pool through its subsidiary upGrad Rekrut, which is a recruitment and staffing solutions firm.

"Our hiring plan is a result of the rapid growth that we have seen in the last 18 months. With global expansions taking shape, we are all set to ramp up our support and business teams to continue meeting the strong demand for lifelong learning that we are experiencing," said Arjun Mohan, CEO-India, upGrad.

upGrad, which offers more than 100 courses in collaboration with top-notch global/local universities like Deakin Business School (Australia), Duke CE (US), Michigan State University (US), Liverpool Business School (UK), IIT Madras (India), IIM Kozhikode (India) and others, has empowered over 10 lakh registered learners over 50 countries across the world.

According to the company, the fresh sales recruits will work out of the specially-created 'Temporary Safe Workplace Bubbles' across five-star hotel properties in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and will soon expand to cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kolkata.

The bubbles have also helped upGrad overcome the monotony of working from home for employees.

"The idea to have fresh recruits come from tier II and III cities is to accelerate employability not just in metros but remotest corners of the country," Mohan said. Co-founded by entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli in 2015, upGrad has achieved an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of $165 million and maintains a strong network of over 20 national and international universities.

The company has announced to close March 2022 at $500 million revenue run rate.