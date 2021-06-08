Finally, the Manipal Institute of Technology has decided to cancel the online exams for second, fourth and sixth semester students. This decision came after a a year-long protest of the engineering students from Manipal Institute of Technology. Students were tweeting against the online exams for a year with hashtags including #enoughManipal #cancelMITexams.

The notice released by MIT today states that the students will be marked on the basis of internal assessment marks and the performance of students in the previous semesters.

The college also stated that the students have an option to apply for improvement of grade for theory courses through appearing for the Grade Improvement Exams without any penalty. This exam will be conducted through the online proctored mode and will be scheduled from the first week of August 2021 onwards.

The college will note the better of the two grades in the exam marks card. Meanwhile, the time-table for Grade Improvement Exams will be released soon.