The government will arrange facilities for all students to attend online classes and all options will be explored to ensure the same, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The CM said there are apprehensions regarding a third wave of covid-19 and it's not possible to wrap up online classes soon. He said, "The government believes in a policy that there should not be a digital divide when it comes to online education. There is a section of children who cannot afford to buy television, mobile phones or computers. We want to reach out to such kids and help them access online classes without any obstacles."

He further added, "In several areas, including tribal belts, there are issues with internet connectivity. Many students also cannot afford the price of internet data. So the government has convened a meeting of internet service providers. The intention is to ensure that children are least burdened. For this, discussion will be held with all the concerned departments."