Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, said that the government will soon appoint a committee to understand the social impact of NEET. The state has always been against the centralised NEET and Stalin's DMK had promised that they would cancel the exams if voted to power.

The CM said that Justice A K RAJAN, former Madras High Court Judge, will head the committee which will aim to study the impact of NEET on social justice. If it is found that the exam had affected students from backward classes, the committee will recommend alternate admission measures, ensuring the legality and feasibility, which will be beneficial to everyone.

"Many academicians say that NEET has denied the opportunity to poor students and even those who come from government and vernacular medium schools," said Stalin. "Tamil Nadu has a historic responsibility to establish social justice," he added.

DMK has always been a vocal critic of NEET and even when the Centre cancelled the Class 10 exams in April, Stalin had tweeted whether it makes sense to conduct NEET this year. "CBSE exams have now got cancelled due to the second wave of #COVID19. With increasing cases and fatalities, when our doctors are fighting hard against all odds, is this the right time to hold National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for PG courses?" he asked.

NEET is set to be conducted on August 1 and has not been cancelled or postponed yet. "As per the public notice dated March 12, 2021, the NEET (UG) 2021 Examination stands to be conducted on August 1, 2021, as on date. If the exam would be required to be postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, the same would be on their website," said the NTA while responding to an RTI from a student.