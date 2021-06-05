Students all across Tamil Nadu had some reason to cheer, complain or just carry on as the government announced that the Class 12 exams were cancelled for the academic year. The decision was made by Chief Minister MK Stalin after several rounds of discussions with medical professionals, educationists and experts. "Keeping the health and well-being of the students in mind and to ensure they are not subjected to any mental anxiety because of the postponement of the exams, the government has decided to cancel the Class 12 exams this year," said a statement from the government that was released on Saturday.

So how will marks be awarded to Class 12 students this year? "An expert commitee comprising the heads of the education department, the VC of Madras University, prominent principals and others will deliberate over an assessment method and submit that to the government very soon. Based on this, we will make a decision and all students will be awarded marks in accordance with that system only," the statement said. They added that the government is currently struggling to vaccinate people above 18 and that it seems unlikely that students below 18 will be vaccinated before exams.

The government also said that it is extremely "particular" that the cancelling of the exams should not lead to any disparity or difficulty in obtaining admission to colleges for the class of 2021. "Only on the basis of the marks awarded by the government will all admission be done to colleges in Tamil Nadu," said the statement. It goes without saying that several private universities have the practice of holding their own entrance exams in addition to the marks awarded in the +2 exams.

Previously, owing to the second wave of the Coronavirus, the CBSE had cancelled its Class XII examinations, on June 1. This was after a series of protests and petitions from students, parents and activists. Prior to this, on April 14, the board had cancelled its Class X examinations. Around the same time, many other states and boards had also cancelled their board examinations. Also, the NTA had postponed the Joint Entrance Examination.