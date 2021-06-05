After the Karnataka government decided to cancel PUC 2 exams across the state due to the raging pandemic, Suresh Kumar S, Primary and Secondary Education Minister announced a hybrid mode to assess these students. In a letter written to C N Ashwathnarayan, Minister of Higher Education, he suggested taking a student's SSLC and PUC 1 marks and combining them. He said, "We have decided to take an aggregate percentage of their marks scored in PUC 1 and SSLC. We will also decide on a proper grading system that will best match the aggregate marks of the students."

If any of the students aren't satisfied with the aggregate marks of their previous academic years, then they can attend the exams that will be conducted after there is a reduction in the number of COVID cases, "Though we will be conducting separate exams for those students who aren't satisfied with the aggregate percentage and grading given by the department, it would not be favourable to consider any of these marks during CET exams."

Therefore, Suresh has requested the Higher Education Minister to consider only CET marks while allocating engineering seats to these students. "We don't want society to miss out on good engineers or doctors who play a key role in the development because of PUC 2 marks that will be considered in the competitive exams." added Suresh Kumar.