The authorities of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, a school in Chennai, were questioned for three hours by the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Children's Rights. This was after a teacher of the school, G Rajagopalan was arrested for sexually abusing the students.



Rajagopalan was arrested after a large number of students accused him of sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour through social media. While the TNCPCR did not reveal the details of the probe, they said that all the summoned parties were present during the questioning. "The school authorities told us that the school has a committee to address cases of sexual harassment," said a member.

At the same time, students and alumni had previously accused the school management of ignoring their earlier complaints against Rajagopalan. However, the TNCPCR member said, "The school authorities said that they never received this complaint in the past. Everyone was present and they cooperated well with the enquiry." The commission said that it will be conducting two more rounds of investigation and will be presenting a report to the government soon. Rajagopalan, at the same time, is in judicial custody.



After the PSBB incident, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had invoked The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences in online classes and has asked schools to record the sessions. At the same time, the TNCPCR has summoned a total of six schools in Chennai - PSBB, Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Kendriya Vidyalaya CLRI, Chettinad Vidyashram, St George's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School and Sushil Hari International Residential School, after the students have accused faculty/staff of inappropriate behaviour.