Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Society meeting said that CSIR must make its research open to the public and be accessible to them. This will not only promote scientific temper but the citizens of India will also know what amazing feats the scientists of their country have been achieving, he added. Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal along with Principal Scientific Advisor Dr Krishnaswamy VijayRaghavan and Director General of CSIR Dr Shekhar Mande joined him as well.

"I urge CSIR to consider my suggestion and make their research available to the people. They should be able to search for it easily. And not only that, they should be able to reach the scientists and the researchers seamlessly, if they want to connect. This will garner support from the public for your research," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi lauded the Indian scientists at the CSIR Society meeting for making Made in India COVID vaccines in a year. "India used to wait for years to get hold of innovations achieved outside, now our scientists working at the same pace as the rest of the world," he added. "Not only the vaccines but our scientists have made COVID testing kits available to the people within just a year as well. They have also been researching cures of the disease and ways to speed up oxygen production in this little time that they had," said PM Modi.

"A country's scientific and technological advancement is directly proportional to how well they are connected and coordinated to the industry and the market. CSIR is helping this coordination on an institutional level," said the PM. Today's India — from agriculture to Astronomy, from disaster management to defence technology, from vaccines to Virtual Reality, from biotechnology to battery technologies — wants to be Aatmanirbhar and empowered in every direction. We are also the engine of development for global change. So, we need to think two steps ahead of the present," said Modi.

He also added that he is happy that CSIR has adopted his advice and started having dialogues with the public and taking their suggestions. "Your effort to keep the public's need in mind has been changing crores of Indians' future. For example, in 2016, India had launched the Aroma Mission and CSIR played an important part in it. Today, thousands of farmers have been benefitted by practising floriculture," added Modi.