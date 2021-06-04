Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan has suggested that the government should conduct the Class 12 Board exams even if they do it a little later when the cases have declined. The Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin is supposed to decide about the fate of the exams on Friday.

Speaking about the issue, Haasan said that the government should conduct the examination after inoculating all teachers and class 12 students and following all safety precautions as the COVID cases in Tamil Nadu are now on the decline. He also stated the vaccines should be given to the teachers and students on priority.

In Tamil Nadu, admissions to colleges and universities are done on the basis of class 12 results. "The government should not jeopardise the students' higher education, job opportunities and future by cancelling the Board exams," said Haasan.