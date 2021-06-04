Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s UNESCO Chair on Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation and Development, Amrita School for Sustainable Development, and Amrita Centre for Wireless Networks and Applications will be hosting an international symposium on IoT & ML for Ecosystem Restoration & Multi-hazard Resilience (ISIM 2021) from June 5 to 9, to explore the emerging role of Internet of Things and Machine Learning to manage ecosystem restoration and multi-hazards resilience on global and local scales.

The symposium will be conducted from June 5 - 9, 2021, between 2 pm and 8.30 pm. This programme is set to unveil the application of multi-disciplinary modern technologies for biodiversity conservation and promotion of a green economy; propose creative and innovative approaches to revitalise degraded forest ecosystem; monitor disasters through and early warning systems; elucidate the interrelationship of multi-hazards and their impacts, and empower local communities to enhance livelihoods and protect and counteract climate change. The major objective of the symposium is to explore challenges and opportunities as well as scientific and practical outcomes in designing, developing, and deploying interventions, tools, and techniques for community-empowered ecosystem restoration and multi-hazard resilience.

In addition to keynote addresses by the leading experts such as Dr Nicola Casagli, President, International Consortium of Landslides and a professor at the University of Florence, Italy; Dr D Vasudevan, General Manager and Head, Information Systems, Varanasi Smart City Limited, India and many more, the symposium also provides a platform for young researchers and PhD scholars to present their work in the areas covered under the symposium. They will also have a chance to receive expert comments, and build a virtual academic and professional network. There will be a PhD colloquium for PhD scholars as well as a virtual poster session open to master’s students, faculty, and other researchers to display their research.