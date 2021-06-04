Two days after the central government cancelled the CBSE class 12 exams, the Karnataka government too followed suit. Suresh Kumar S, Primary and Secondary Education Minister announced the cancellation of PUC-2 exams across the state, owing to the pandemic. At the same time, the Class X exams will be conducted across the state.



The PUC-2 students will be evaluated based on their performance in PUC 1, said the minister. He said, "I know a lot of students were expecting to write the exams and score well. But the situation is not favourable. Hence, we are cancelling the exams and will be considering the final percentage scored in the PUC 1 marks. If any student is not satisfied with these PUC-1 marks, then after the cases reduce, the KSEEB(Expansion) can decide on conducting exams only for such interested exam."

He added, "The KSEEB will release the assessment mode for PUC-2 students in two days time. If we conduct PUC-2 exams, then we will need at least 12 days to evaluate papers and announce the results."



Suresh Kumar, after discussing with the education experts and the previous education ministers, said that the government has decided to go ahead and conduct the SSLC (Expansion) or the Class X examination this year too. These board exams will be held in the last week of July. He said, "We will announce the date and timetable 20 days before the exam and students need not fear. They can study and prepare well."