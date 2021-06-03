Since the Ministry of Education's announcement about postponing the CBSE's Class XII exams in April, a lot of NEET and JEE aspirants have been asking the ministry to postpone these competitive examinations. However, despite the Class XII exams getting cancelled now, looks like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on August 1, as decided already by the National Testing Agency.

Answering an RTI query by medical student Vivek Pandey, the NTA says that there is no change in the schedule of NEET. "As per the public notice dated March 12, 2021, the NEET (UG) 2021 Examination stands to be conducted on August 1, 2021, as on date. If the exam would be required to be postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, the same would be on their website," the NTA responded.

At the same time, the aspirants are worried that the NTA has still not released the NEET application form. However, the NTA said that that it is "in the process of consulting with 'concerned ministries for finalising the date to launch the Online Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021. "Hence it is taking some time. However, the same will be notified at the earliest on the NEET (UG) website as soon as the date is decided in consultation with concerned ministries and organisations."

Various students and student bodies have been constantly seeking a postponement of the examination until October. Student organisations like the NSUI and the Delhi Government have also urged the centre to vaccinate the students before the exam.