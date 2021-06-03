Delhi government school teachers who have been working as frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic should be vaccinated on an immediate basis, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed.

In a letter to district education officers and school principals, DoE Director Udit Prakash Rai has asked that vaccination be facilitated for the teachers at the earliest. "Government school teachers have been spearheading the COVID response of the Delhi government. Teachers have been deployed on several fronts to contain the spread of coronavirus. Teachers have gone beyond the call of duty in the management of containment zones, airports, vaccination drive, ration distribution, oxygen management etc," the letter said.

"The teachers of DoE who are the frontline workers for the Delhi government have led the efforts of the government in containing the infection and breaking the transmission. They have also spared no efforts in managing the second wave COVID-19 crisis which unfolded in the month of April and May 2021," it added.

Rai has pointed out that it is imperative that the DoE ensures all the government school teachers get vaccinated on an immediate basis. "Accordingly, all DDES and HOSS are hereby directed to take all necessary steps towards vaccination of all the government school teachers. They should ensure that all the concerned teachers are facilitated and vaccinated at the earliest," he said.