On June 1, a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to cancel the class XII examination, considering the ongoing pandemic situation in the country. The decision was welcomed by lakhs of students across the country. However, a section of them are still unsure of what could happen in a situation where the exams are cancelled - CBSE's Class XII private candidates.



The government is yet to come up with a framework on how the students will be evaluated. "Students who are appearing for the exams privately have reached out to me, expressing worry. There is only a one-line notification on the cancellation and there's no guideline on how these students will be evaluated," says Tanvi Dubey, a Supreme Court lawyer. Dubey also expected the Supreme Court to give clarity on the matter, considering it heard the petition that sought cancellation of the Class XII exams.

While the case of the private candidates was not mentioned during the hearing, a bench that consisted of justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record objective criteria for assessment of marks in two weeks.



Every year, nearly 1.2 million students appear for CBSE Class XII examinations across the country. As per the original schedule, the board exams were to be held between May 4 and June 14. The results were to be declared by July 15. Last year, the CBSE Class X and XII board examinations were to be held between July 1 and 15 and they had been rescheduled from the original dates in March 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak in India and the subsequent lockdowns.