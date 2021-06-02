You might have seen how students are happy that their Class 12 exams got cancelled. But that's not the whole truth. A user named Kuki Agarwal is not happy. Even if the exams are cancelled, he wants PM Modi to let at least the farewells be organised. And Kuki took action. He directly tweeted to the Prime Minister and asked him for a farewell party. And he had good reasons — he has been yearning to see Neha, his classmate from 12B, in a saree.

Sir farewell to kraa do....wo 12th B wali neha ko साड़ी me dekhna tha. — Kuki Aggarwal (@kukiaggarwal) June 1, 2021





His tweet went viral and the Twitter fam sympathised with the high school student. There is also a WhatsApp Chat between one Neha and Kuki which was also circulated on social media. While the authenticity of this has not been verified, it definitely intrigued the janta. Neha asks the boy why he didn't just ask her to wear a saree if he wanted to see her draped in one. The boy innocently replies that he did not know his idle tweet would go viral. Well, that's social media and the 21st century for you.



While you enjoy the cancellation of exams. Here are some of the most interesting tweets we picked up from the thread. Our favourite? Someone changed their name to Neha 12B and tweeted, "Sorry Kuki. But either way, I had thought of wearing a gown and not a saree."

READ ALSO: CBSE boards cancelled. What next? Students can opt for exams when situation becomes conducive, no decision on evaluation yet



PM Modi decided to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 exams after an extensive meeting with top officials on June 1.