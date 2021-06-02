After complaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video that went viral about children being overburdened with homework, six-year-old Kashmiri girl Mahira Irfan on Wednesday told the media she wants to go to school. Hailing from Maharajpora in Srinagar, the Class 1 student who became popular after her direct appeal to Modi, told reporters after attending her online classes that she is missing her friends. "I want to go to school," Irfan said. "I miss my friends a lot."



The student of Srinagar's Mintoo Circle School turned into an instant internet sensation with a self-shot video in which she was seen complaining to the Prime Minister about small children being overburdened with homework through online classes during the lockdown.

A six-year-old Kashmiri girl's complaint to @PMOIndia @narendramodi regarding long hours of online classes and too much of school work. pic.twitter.com/S7P64ubc9H — Aurangzeb Naqshbandi (@naqshzeb) May 29, 2021





"Assalamualaikum Modi Sahib," is how the girl starts her video message to the Prime Minister as she complains of her teachers giving her too much homework through Zoom classes. "My classes are from 10 am till 2 pm. This much homework is for students of Class 6, 7, 10. Why are kids given this much homework Modi Sahib?" she is heard saying. The video went viral instantly and now has over 30,000 likes on Twitter.



Taking note of her appeal, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said that the government will come up with a policy to lighten the burden of homework on school kids. "The school education department has decided to limit daily online classes for a maximum of one and a half hours for Classes 1 to 8, spread across two sessions. For Classes 9 to 12 online synchronous learning will not be more than 3 hours," the office of the LG of J&K tweeted. "Pre-primary on a given day for interacting with parents shall be only 30 minutes. Concerned authorities to ensure the strict implementation. Homework upto Class 5 should be avoided. Authorities and schools to plan joyful learning experience engaging parents as well. Our children need more time to play, interact with parents, the biggest learning experience a child can have," it added.