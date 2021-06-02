Jamia Hamdard on Wednesday has launched a COVID training programme specifically meant for people such as ward attendants under the supervision of staff nurses to be able to support them with the non-technical work while serving at hospitals. The training programme was launched by Chancellor Hamid Ahmed and the Delhi Police commissioner, in order to lessen the burden on staff nurses, who are working day and night to treat COVID positive patients.

The objectives of the training are to provide holistic care to patients admitted in the ward, to maintain sound mental and physical health of the staff working for the COVID 19 patients and to maintain the smooth functioning of departmental work. The training will be conducted over a span of four weeks, starting June 2 until June 30, 2021, and the timings are from 10 am to 4 pm (Monday to Friday). A total of 50 people will be trained by six trainers — three trainers are from Rufaida College of Nursing and three are from the Daksh Lab, Jamia Hamdard. The training will take place at the Seminar Hall and Nursing Foundation Lab of Rufaida College of Nursing, Daksh National Skills Lab and Majeedia hospital of Jamia Hamdard.

Commenting on this, Chancellor Hamid Ahmed said, "It will be an opportunity for the ward boys and all of the associated staff to serve and aid the ailing. Jamia Hamdard has been serving the people since its inception and this will continue."

The major topics to be covered during the training include Infection prevention, biomedical waste management, personal and environmental hygiene, assisting in the ward, taking care of the patients, basic first aid including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The trainees who perform well with 70 per cent competency at the end of the course and have 100 per cent attendance will also be given a course completion certificate.