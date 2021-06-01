Tamil Nadu will be suspending its COVID-19 vaccination drive till June 5 due to a dire shortage in vaccines. Addressing reporters at the Chengalpettu Government Hospital, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the vaccines will be exhausted by today evening and the programme will be suspended till June 5.

"From June 6, we expect to receive 42 lakh doses in different phases. It will be distributed to all districts accordingly," he said. He said that the State was expecting 1.75 lakh doses from the Centre by May-end but it did not arrive on time. "We are discussing with the Centre in this regard. Our MP TR Baalu was also asked by CM to camp in Delhi to discuss with Centre officials regarding this," he said.

Responding to questions on allegations that there is a bias in vaccine distribution made by opposition members, the Minister said there was no bias and urged the BJP Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan to request Centre to get vaccines for Tamil Nadu.

The Minister also appreciated people for coming forward to take vaccines. "People are coming forward to take vaccines in good numbers but unfortunately we do not have vaccines. There is no need for people to wait in queues when there is no vaccine," he said.