The Tamil Nadu state government on Tuesday announced that all students in Classes 1 to 8 will be promoted without any examination. This will be applicable to all government, aided, self-financed schools in the state owing to the rise in the number of Coronavirus cases across the country. The state is also under a strict lockdown until June 7, 2021 and Chief Minister MK Stalin has appealed to people to observe regulations to that the lockdown may be lifted.

Earlier, TN had also announced that all students in Classes 9, 10 and 11 will be promoted without conducting any public examinations.

Former Chief Minister K Palaniswami in February declared them "all pass" for the current academic year in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. "Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of classes: IX, X and XI, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations," the former Chief Minister had said.

Throughout the year the students were taught through the state-run Kalvi Tholaikatchi (education TV channel). "The syllabus was downsized by taking into account the practical difficulties of the teachers and students," Palaniswami had said.

TN had also ordered closure of schools since last year due to the pandemic, they were only reopened for Classes 10 and 12 in January when the virus had been brought under control considerably.