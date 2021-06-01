The Delhi University Students' Union has written to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi with a long list of demands urging the varsity to conduct OBE for final years students in two phases, refund fees of students who have lost their parents to COVID and allow students who have exhausted their options for sitting for arrears one more chance, among other demands. The letter presented a total of 11 demands.

The second wave of the pandemic has Immensely affected the students and has impaired the academic year as well as the examination platform, said Akshit Dahiya, President of the ABVP-led DUSU. "This has led to the emergence of several problems for the student community and has exerted both physical and mental pressure on them. The Deihl University Students' Union conducted a General Body Meeting (GBM) with the student representative of the university to deliberate upon the demands presented by the students," he added.

The letter added that the student of intermediary years who are attending assignment based evaluation (ABE) should be given another chance to submit their assignments to help those who were left out because of COVID and their entire fee should be refunded as the students have not used any university property. "OBE for final-year students should be conducted ln two phases so that those who will not be able to sit for lt now, will have an option to opt for it in the second phase," read the letter. "The writer's fee for the visually impaired students of the university should be sanctioned and any backlog should they had should be cleared," it further read.