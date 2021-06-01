"Soon, there will come a day, when all of you wear new clothes, carry your school bags and go out like butterflies to your schools," said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The recently reelected Vijayan was inaugurating his sixth school reopening as the state's Chief Minister, which was held online. The classes will be held completely online this year too, for the students of Kerala.



"During my first four school reopening festivals, we celebrated the events with flying balloons, sweet distribution and performances by students. Owing to COVID, we couldn't do this last year. This year, the event is held virtually and responsibly, following all COVID SOPs," he said. The event was available for viewing via TV and the internet.

READ ALSO: Survey finds that 78 per cent students are happy about schools reopening, 39 per cent unaware of COVID guidelines



Vijayan also spoke about how, last year, the government and the people came together to make sure that all students in the state got access to digital classes, hence bridging the divide. "Right after we started the classes, we were on a mission to find students who had no access to online classes. There were around 2.5 lakh students. However, people came forward to distribute TVs and mobile phones, to make learning possible. This happens only in Kerala and this sets up apart," he said.



Concluding his message, Vijayan reminded students to stay at home for a few more months for the greater good and to build a better world.