Anant National University, Ahmedabad has launched PhD programme in Architecture and Design fields respectively. The programme invites candidates with interests in built environment, design excellence and creative practices. The programme seeks to contribute substantially to the less than adequate research output in the fields of architecture and design.

The programme offers both part-time and full-time enrolment options to students and professionals. The programme consists of uniquely designed coursework and research supervisory that can match the best offered anywhere in the world. The coursework focuses on research writing, research methodologies along with laying necessary emphasis on domain areas. This inter-disciplinary structure allows scholars to choose from a range of specialisations of its research supervisors in architecture/design practice, design management, arts, cultural and heritage management, urban, cultural tourism, regional and local development studies and sustainability studies. Graduates of this programme will become thought leaders in their respective fields besides contributing towards solving the relevant challenges that the world faces today.

The last date for application is June 28, 2021 and the date of the entrance examination is July 4, 2021.

“Our PhD programme brings the rigour of research to the creative disciplines of design and architecture. We offer both inquiry and practice track so that research work facilitates problem solving and also new knowledge creation,”says Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost.