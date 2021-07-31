The government, however, has also said that candidates with disabilities who wish to go ahead and take up the exams can do so



The Tamil Nadu government has exempted private students with disabilities from writing Class 12 supplementary examinations and has declared them ‘all pass.’

According to a press release issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu today (31/07/2021), “all candidates with disabilities would be exempted from taking up the supplementary class 12 exams which are to begin from August 6. The order has referenced section 17(i) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 which states that suitable modifications can be made in the curriculum and examination system to meet the needs of students with disabilities."

For these candidates, the government order has also said that the School Education Department will decide on how marks can be awarded. The government, however, has also said that candidates with disabilities who wish to go ahead and take up the exams can do so, but that the marks scored in the exams will be treated as final.