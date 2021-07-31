Former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Anna University, E Balagurusamy has made an appeal to the Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit to streamline working of university VC search committee. In his letter, he charged that four years back powerful intermediaries had ensured that the selection of VCs was influenced by extraneous factors such as caste, religion, political connections and money powers. "So, there were instances where mediocre cronies with questionable integrity at the level of assistant professors had been appointed as VCs, thus denigrating the position of VCs as an academic leader," he said in his letter.

"An eminent academician in Tamil Nadu said in a public forum that the price of VC rages from 5 to 20 crores and touts collected money all the way from Rajbhavan to the secretariat and corrupt practices are involved even in the appointment of the syndicate members. One of the VCs made a public statement that he had paid money to become the VC," he said in his letter.

He said that academicians are delighted to know that higher education in Tamil Nadu is gradually regaining its glory after governor's appointment. "But, higher education today is facing a series of problems and issues such as erosion of moral and ethical values among students and teachers alike, degradation of the quality of education, unemployability of graduates, political interference, and corruption at all levels and in all aspects," he said.

"In a recent survey of employability of engineering graduates, Tamil Nadu was ranked 17 among other states, much lower than many underdeveloped states," he pointed out. "Considering the critical role to be played by a VC, it is essential that a person being considered for appointment as a VC shall pose certain minimum qualifications, experience, and competencies to carry out his duties successfully," he said. Further, he made an appeal that chancellor to appoint the Chairpersons of Search Committees and VCs can certainly streamline the working of committees as well as the appointment of VCs.

He urged a transparent eight-point procedure to be followed in selection and appointment of the VCs. Based on his eight-point procedure, he said that members of the committee should be persons of high standing with impeccable integrity and character and the search committee before submitting the list to the chancellor must obtain a clearance certificate from the DVAC and integrity certificates, from the last employer for all the recommended candidates and, declare in advance that any attempt of the part of candidates to bring in any form of influence will automatically disqualify them.