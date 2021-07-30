Khushi Arun Kumar, a 19-year-old Chennai student from Stella Maris College has won the 'Best Poster' prize in the 2020 'Together Against Corruption,' International Youth Contest for Social-Anti-Corruption Advertising. The event was organised by the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation.

Kumar's poster was chosen from among thousands of entries from all over the world, TV BRICS reported. She received her prize on Tuesday at an award ceremony held at Russian House, Chennai.

The Consul General of the Russian Federation in South India, Oleg Avdeev presented the prize to Khushi. She received a laptop, medal and a congratulatory letter from the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in New Delhi, Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev. The competition, which is an initiative of the Anti Corruption Working Group, convened by Russia within the framework of BRICS, is held every year. Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the prizes were eventually sent to the respective winner's locations.

Vice Consul and Director of Russian House Chennai, Gennadii Rogalev opened with congratulatory words. Oleg Avdeev then handed over the prize together with the Principal of Stella Maris College, Dr. Sr Rosy Joseph to Khushi, on behalf of the Office of The Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, the Presidential Executive Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

"Commitment to high moral ideals which have always been cherished by the people of Russia and India is commendable. There is every reason to believe that through joint efforts it will be possible to suppress corruption" said Oleg Avdeev. 'Together Against Corruption,' International Youth Contest for Social-Anti Corruption Advertising organised by the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation takes place every year. Poster and video entries are invited from across the globe on the topic of anti-corruption from individuals or creative teams who are at the age of 14-35 years.

The award categories are 'Best Poster' and 'Best Video'. The aim of the competition is to attract young people to participate in corruption prevention, to develop and use social anti-corruption advertising to prevent corrupt practices, to form the practice of interaction between the society and bodies engaged in the anti-corruption efforts, in anti-corruption public education. The contest usually takes place from May to October, and results are announced in December.