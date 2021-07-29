After the Department of Pre-University Education Board announced the second PU results last week, more than 200 students have rejected the results. These students have registered to write the exams which will happen in the month of August.

This year, the department had cancelled the exams due to the second wave of COVID and they had declared all second PU students as having passed. Recently, when the results were announced, the department considered 45 per cent marks from SSLC and first PUC and 10 per cent from the internal assessment conducted in the last academic year. They had also allocated five per cent grace marks for the students.

Around 6,66,497 students had registered earlier for second PUC exams out of which 95,628 students had secured distinction. A total number of 1829 students from Science stream, 292 students from Commerce and 18 students from Arts had scored full marks in this year's assessment done by the department.

Since the last date to reject the results and register for the exams is on July 30, the department sources said that the number of candidates might be more than 300. Students who will be rejecting the results will have to write all the subject papers in their particular stream. The department is in the process of finalising the question papers as well as time-table for these students.