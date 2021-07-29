Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati will collaborate with Mizoram University in joint development of teaching programmes. The institute will also cooperate in education and R&D activities besides promoting the exchange of students.

An MoU towards this collaboration was signed by Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, and Prof KRS Sambasiva Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Mizoram University on July 26, 2021. Prof AS Achalkumar, Dean (Outreach Education Programme), IIT Guwahati and Dr N Mohondas Singh, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Mizoram University were also present.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this collaboration, Sitharam said, “This is a memorable day for both the institutions to advance the research and academic collaborations and to emerge as winners which will serve the larger cause of the north-east India.”

IIT Guwahati and Mizoram University will encourage contact and cooperation between their faculty members, departments and research facilities. The institutions will pursue cooperation through visits of faculty members to deliver lectures, conduct seminars, discussions, research and supervise student studies. Students would be encouraged to attend courses offered by the partner institutions and collaborate in research projects.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prof Rao said, “Signing this MoU is an important step in advancing the relationship for both institutes and providing a valuable opportunity for the students of Mizoram University and facilitating the cooperation in teaching and research areas of mutual interest. It will help the students further to get exposure in advanced instrumentation and facilities available at IITG and will be having good scope and opportunities for fulfilling their academic zeal.”