CBSE's private, patrachar, repeater and compartment students will have to write the Class XII board examinations physically this year. on Thursday, the Supreme Court had dismissed a review petition that sought the cancellation of these exams, amid the pandemic.



The petition was filed by Mamta Sharma, the lawyer who filed a PIL in May, seeking cancellation of Class XII examinations for all students across the country. Following this, on June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CBSE had announced that the examinations will be cancelled for students.



However, after much confusion, the Supreme Court on June 22 had ruled that the exams will not be cancelled for them, but rather will conduct between August 15 and September 15. Since then, these students have been raising their voices, asking the government agencies to take an appropriate call and to cancel their exams too.



"Analogy of (the) proposed scheme cannot be applied to private, compartment or patrachar students. The present scheme provides that exams will be duly conducted in which all these students can appear as private candidates and that exam will be between August 15 and September 15," the court had noted. However, a lot of students said that they cannot write the examinations since the pandemic is not over, while the others noted that this will cause a delay in their results and will affect their colleges admissions. This only amplified after the UGC released its academic calendar two weeks ago.